Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,100 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the October 31st total of 455,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PROSY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prosus in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Prosus presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

PROSY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.23. 797,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,178. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Prosus has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.0324 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

