Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in November

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the October 31st total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85.4 days.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock remained flat at $$70.66 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 465. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $63.01 and a one year high of $108.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average is $82.96.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Ltd. produces iron ore for steel, aluminium for cars and smart phones, copper for wind turbines, diamonds that set the standard for “responsible“, titanium for household products and borates for crops that feed the world. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.