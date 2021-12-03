Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $361,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 924 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $1,723,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,510,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,995 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $448.44. The stock had a trading volume of 46,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $434.43 and its 200-day moving average is $419.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

