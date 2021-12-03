Donald L. Hagan LLC Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,832 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,023 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $451.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $434.43 and a 200-day moving average of $419.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $466.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

