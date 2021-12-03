Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Oshkosh reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $8.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $10.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.18. The company had a trading volume of 18,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,905. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

