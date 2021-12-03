Decentral Games Price Hits $475.63 on Top Exchanges (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $475.63 or 0.00899191 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $164.90 million and $4.89 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00062613 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00070171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00093111 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.92 or 0.07779334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,482.18 or 0.99218595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,695 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

