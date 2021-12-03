Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Patterson Companies also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.25. 31,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 60.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 158.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 483,933 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

