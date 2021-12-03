Hifi Finance (MFT) Achieves Market Cap of $123.45 Million

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Hifi Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hifi Finance has a total market capitalization of $123.45 million and $29.49 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hifi Finance has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hifi Finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00043734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00240724 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hifi Finance Profile

Hifi Finance (MFT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Hifi Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hifi Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hifi Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hifi Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MFTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hifi Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hifi Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.