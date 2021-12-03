Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 580.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,075,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.29 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $88.97 and a 12 month high of $111.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average is $106.59.

