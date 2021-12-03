First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Buys 2,325 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,207,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of AT&T by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

AT&T stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $164.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

