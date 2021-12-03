Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 4,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.66. 149,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,325. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $111.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.46 and a 200 day moving average of $105.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.