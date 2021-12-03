Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.35. Old National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Austin M. Ramirez acquired 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.69. 96,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,108. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

