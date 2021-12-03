Brokerages Expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.13 Million

Analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will post sales of $70.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.74 million and the lowest is $69.29 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $76.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $258.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.29 million to $258.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $254.09 million, with estimates ranging from $247.98 million to $259.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 31.4% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 80.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 179.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $10.13. 5,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,190. The stock has a market cap of $338.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

