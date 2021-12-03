Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE HE remained flat at $$39.18 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,836. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.25. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

