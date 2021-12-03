Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Down 31.1% in November

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,301,100 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the October 31st total of 1,889,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock remained flat at $$2.78 on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.