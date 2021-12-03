Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Drops By 32.1%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,700 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 589,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.2 days.
China Resources Gas Group stock remained flat at $$5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Resources Gas Group has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69.
China Resources Gas Group Company Profile
