TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.26

Shares of TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.59, with a volume of 6951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TDCX in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.30 target price for the company.

About TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.