Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Shares Down 11.6%

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) dropped 11.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 40,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,512,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

VLTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.38). On average, equities analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,242,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,595,000.

