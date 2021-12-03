FortKnoxster (FKX) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $16.89 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00043422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00239635 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

