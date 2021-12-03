Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 121 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,399,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total transaction of $29,452,073.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock valued at $570,345,242. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. DZ Bank downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lowered their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Facebook stock opened at $313.70 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.15 and a 200-day moving average of $344.85. The firm has a market cap of $872.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

