Modern Investment Coin Price Up 14.5% Over Last Week (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Over the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0712 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $775,160.77 and $983.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Modern Investment Coin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00062888 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000837 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000026 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modern Investment Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MODICUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Modern Investment Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modern Investment Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.