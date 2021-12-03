Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)’s share price rose 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.84 and last traded at $54.81. Approximately 408,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,432,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.27.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,030 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Newmont by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Newmont by 18.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Newmont by 15.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,612,000 after purchasing an additional 358,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 40,526 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

