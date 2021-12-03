Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

NASDAQ VERU traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. 53,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,415. The company has a market capitalization of $493.50 million, a P/E ratio of -606.39 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. Veru has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Veru by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Veru by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Veru by 581.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Veru by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 25,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

