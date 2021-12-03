Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.
NASDAQ VERU traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. 53,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,415. The company has a market capitalization of $493.50 million, a P/E ratio of -606.39 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. Veru has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $24.57.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Veru by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Veru by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Veru by 581.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Veru by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 25,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.
About Veru
Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.
Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.