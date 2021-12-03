Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

MITEY traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 188,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,182. Mitsubishi Estate has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 11.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

