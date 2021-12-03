Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.
MITEY traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 188,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,182. Mitsubishi Estate has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.63.
About Mitsubishi Estate
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
