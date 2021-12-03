SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $49.30 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00096734 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012749 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000030 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,324,963 coins. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

