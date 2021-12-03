Reviewing B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) & Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) and Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.7% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Nielsen shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Nielsen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nielsen has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Nielsen pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. B. Riley Financial pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nielsen pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. B. Riley Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Nielsen has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Nielsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial 31.96% 80.02% 14.14% Nielsen 18.33% 21.71% 5.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for B. Riley Financial and Nielsen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Nielsen 0 5 2 0 2.29

Nielsen has a consensus target price of $25.57, indicating a potential upside of 30.40%. Given Nielsen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nielsen is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Nielsen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial $902.72 million 2.35 $205.15 million $19.63 3.92 Nielsen $6.29 billion 1.12 -$6.00 million $2.18 8.99

B. Riley Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nielsen. B. Riley Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nielsen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

B. Riley Financial beats Nielsen on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, corporate finance, research, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The Auction and Liquidation segment operates through the retail store liquidations and wholesale and industrial assets dispositions. The Financial Consulting segment consists of bankruptcy, financial advisory, forensic accounting, litigation support, real estate consulting and valuation and appraisal services. The Principal Investments segment includes UOL, through which the firm provide consumer Internet access, and magicJack, through which it provides VoIP communication and related product and subscription services. The Brands segment consists of brand investment portfolio that is focused on generating revenue through the licensing of trademarks and is held

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics. The corporate segment includes unallocated items such as certain facilities and infrastructure costs as well as intersegment eliminations. The company was founded by Arthur C. Nielsen, Sr. in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

