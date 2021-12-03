Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Price Target Raised to C$1.50

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Desjardins from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATHOF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 181,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,060. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.25.

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

