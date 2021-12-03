Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $17,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.91.

Biogen stock opened at $228.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.92. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.46 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.