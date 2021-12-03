International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in International Seaways by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in International Seaways by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in International Seaways by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in International Seaways by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of INSW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. 12,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,020. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $732.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.55%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

