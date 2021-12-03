PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,500 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 195,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 204,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

PTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 43.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 827,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after purchasing an additional 250,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 115.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after buying an additional 166,887 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PetroChina in the third quarter valued at $6,045,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the third quarter valued at about $5,950,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 301.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 167,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 126,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PTR traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.30. 2,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,654. PetroChina has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $105.67 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that PetroChina will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.