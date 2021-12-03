Zhang Financial LLC Has $968,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 276.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 397,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 292,062 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 613,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after buying an additional 22,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,366. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49.

