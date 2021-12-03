Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $658,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DIS traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.16. 140,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,201,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.70.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
