Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $658,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.16. 140,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,201,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

