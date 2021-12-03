BHF RG Capital Inc. Purchases 30,277 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BHF RG Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 11.0% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,799. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.