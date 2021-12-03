First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 600 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 944,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,094 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 28.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 439,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 10,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

NYSE IBM opened at $116.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.50. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.