Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Genesco updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.40-6.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GCO traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.73. 5,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.42. Genesco has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $978.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.16.

Several brokerages have commented on GCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Genesco news, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Genesco by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Genesco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Genesco by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Genesco by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

