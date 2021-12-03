Zero Market Cap Reaches $1.65 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Zero has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $10,047.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zero has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.98 or 0.00389144 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00172859 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00098018 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003953 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,783,534 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

