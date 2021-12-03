Analysts Expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.61. QIAGEN posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on QGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 75.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 9.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QGEN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

