-$0.37 EPS Expected for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Applied Genetic Technologies.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

AGTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth $365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 728.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 867,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 762,841 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 274,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.