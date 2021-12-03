$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.39. LHC Group reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

LHCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,005. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $769,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

