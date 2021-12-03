iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Raised by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.5% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 437,721 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,739,000 after purchasing an additional 476,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

