Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 734 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,430,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.16. 8,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,054. The company has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $346.54 and a 200 day moving average of $362.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

