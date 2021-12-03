Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Reston Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.6% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acas LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 26,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 153,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 12,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $77.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.99. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.67 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

