Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,051 shares of company stock worth $38,365,852. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.96.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $115.75. 83,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,535,385. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $118.08. The company has a market cap of $223.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

