Essex Savings Bank Purchases 689 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 59,611 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,692,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.07. The stock had a trading volume of 88,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,998,823. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average is $63.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

