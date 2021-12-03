Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 262,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMB traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.96. 9,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,219. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $143.37. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.78 and its 200-day moving average is $133.85.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

