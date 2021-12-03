Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Has $58.50 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,702 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 3.2% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $58,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total transaction of $5,308,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $23,140,072.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Societe Generale raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $6.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.87. The company had a trading volume of 150,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.00 and a 200 day moving average of $261.61. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

