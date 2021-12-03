All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $385,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.67. The company had a trading volume of 58,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $96.57. The company has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.98 and a 200-day moving average of $86.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

