TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Receives $48.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

TA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 53.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 646.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 199,482 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TA traded down $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $731.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 2.03. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $64.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

