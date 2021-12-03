World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down to $208.84

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $208.84, but opened at $200.28. World Acceptance shares last traded at $202.03, with a volume of 327 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.23 and its 200-day moving average is $186.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total transaction of $47,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,530 shares of company stock worth $2,943,850 in the last ninety days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.