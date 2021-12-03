Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Short Interest Up 23.6% in November

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CCVI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 4,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,716. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCVI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 286,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 31,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

